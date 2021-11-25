News

“I talked to Tom Cruise for 5 months, then he asked me for money”, an unprecedented disaster – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
He has been thinking about speaking with for months Tom Cruise on whatsapp and instead it was not him: great disappointment for Flavia Vento, who eventually discovered she was the victim of a scam. “You deluded me, you sent me love songs and me I fell for it like a fool!“, wrote the showgirl on Instagram. After a long time spent texting, the Vento wrote:” Here, after 5 months of chat the result came, a scammer who pretended to be Tom Cruise and in the end he asked me for the money to see it!“.

I joined Scientology. And with Tom Cruise ...: Flavia Vento's shocking confession

Then, turning to the fake Cruise, he continued: “But how are you ugly scammer? For 5 months you pretended perfectly to be Tom, I have no words!”. The person who deceived her, among other things, had also sent her romantic songs: “You deluded me, you sent me love songs and I fell for it like a fool!”. La Vento then published the screenshot of the request for money, made to obtain a pass to see Tom Cruise during the filming of the movie “Mission Impossible” behind payment of a card.


The showgirl – who recently joined Scientology – also recounted her misadventure on Twitter. Already in the past, however, as reported I read, the Vento had been a victim of a fake profile who had made her think she was talking to the Hollywood actor.

Where was my sister ?. Flavia Vento and alcohol, a very private drama. Because I started drinking


