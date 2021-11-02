“I tell of when I used to go out to get drunk in pubs”

While everyone is still crying to the tune of “Easy on me”, Adele has unveiled the tracklist of her new album ’30’, out on November 19th. Fans obviously went crazy trying to interpret all the titles, and while Twitter wonders which one will make listeners shed the most tears, a song called “I drink wine” attracted attention. in a Vogue interview some time ago. “It is I who go out and get drunk in a bar drinking liquor – he said – I start to talk a lot if I drink liquor. I can manage my wine, I can drink five bottles of wine and have a normal conversation“.

The message on the web

It is no mystery that the new album tells about a particularly difficult period for Adele, which culminated in the divorce from Simon Konecki recalled in the first single “Easy on me”. Years of anxiety during which the singer slowly sank into an abyss that seemed to have no way out. And she herself explains it with a message on her website: “While I was writing, this album was like a friend who came home with a bottle of wine and some take-away food to cheer me up. The wise friend who always gives you the best advice (…) the one who stays up all night and holds your hand while you cry non-stop and without knowing why. The one that picks me up and takes me somewhere I didn’t want to go just to get me out and get some vitamin D. ”

Pre sale at https://t.co/hbsotis7lr pic.twitter.com/HBSmDereSv – Adele (@Adele) October 26, 2021

The titles of the tracklist well tell this discomfort: from “Cry your heart out” to “Hold on”. The end of a story born in a hurry that quickly, explained Adele, has also been consumed. “I have rebuilt my home and my heart since then, and the album tells it.”

The song “Easy on me”

“There is no gold in this river where I have always washed my hands, I know there is hope in these waters but I can’t swim in it, when I drown in this silence, baby let me in”, sings Adele in ” Easy on me », a single downloaded 24 million times in the first 24 hours according to Spotify. “The album of rebirth”, as it was nicknamed, is dedicated to Angelo, the nine-year-old son of Adele and Simon. “I tried to explain to him, with this album, when he is twenty or thirty years old, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in search of my happiness. At times I made him really unhappy and it is a real wound for me that I don’t know if I will ever be able to heal ».