“I tell the fans this!”, Did you hear?

Paul Maldini spoke to the microphones of Sky in the pre game of Empoli-Milan. These are his words:

On 2021 for the Rossoneri:

“It was a clear plan from the start. We were not sure of succeeding, we tried to come up with ideas. The fans always expect something more, but we must forget the recent history with Berlusconi made up of many signings of champions. Now the strategy is different and it is necessary to do so. It will be a little longer road to get back to being protagonists, but let’s say that compared to forecasts, the results came a little earlier “.

Did you expect an Inter like this?

“As reigning champion she could not fail to be included among the favorites for the title. Losing Conte, Lukaku and Hakimi, someone expected a backlash, but they got a very good coach and the level didn’t drop. In the standings, just take a few half missteps, you have to fight“.

On the objectives:

“We are online. At the beginning of the year, someone didn’t even put Milan in the top four. We must be clear in what we do, if there is a chance to win we will do it, it is our work that requires it and our DNA “.

What is Milan missing to fight for the Scudetto?

“Making comparisons with the past is complicated for us. In the last 20 years, Milan have won 2 league titles, it has not always been an easy task for us. Even in the four years of Sacchi we have only won one Scudetto “.

On injuries:

“We push the players to the maximum, this could be a reason for the many injuries. In the post lockdown, playing every three days, we had the same players and did the same things. From one year to the next, the imponderable can happen, but this does not mean that we will not do an in-depth analysis on our mistakes “.