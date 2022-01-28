«I tell the Rome of when I was a boy. And I’m waiting for my daughter »- Corriere.it

from Manuela Croci

The escapes to Castel Sant’Angelo (“Minors entered for free, I know it by heart”), the Ariston stage, the passion for cooking and the baby on the way. The actor is now the protagonist of the “Christian” series on Sky

Photographer, writer, voice actor, musician, director. Also a draftsman (“It’s my training, I attended art school”). But above all, actor. The latter is the box in which we are used to framing Claudio Santamaria. Roman by birth, Milanese by adoption, he is 47 years old. From Friday 28 January he is the protagonist of the TV series

Christian, aired on Sky Atlantic and streamed on Now, a

crime drama



with supernatural shades with Edoardo Pesce and Lina Sastri, directed by Stefano Lodovichi and Roberto Saku Cinardi. Santamaria is Matteo, a Vatican postulator obsessed with finding someone with true thaumaturgical powers. “He’s a character that fascinated me right away, he has a face that speaks for itself with one side of his face disfigured. He struck me for his profound contradiction, he is torn apart by faith and doubt ».

In the background is the current Rome, how much did you find of your city in the series?



“The main setting is Palazzo City, a mega suburb governed by internal laws that go beyond the state. There is a boss who imposes his rules: they cannot enter weapons, but he gains control and order with intimidation and violence, decides who can have the apartment and who must leave, even if the Municipality assigned him the house. It’s a world apart, a city within a city with scenes shot at the Serpentone in Rome where I had been in high school, I had a friend who lived there. The other places, those where my character’s action takes place above all, are totally opposite: the Vatican, the libraries, parks and villas of ancient Rome ».

The place in the capital to which you are most attached?



«My neighborhood … (Prati; ed). Or, perhaps, even more \ Castel Sant’Angelo. Admission was free for minors and as kids we used to go there often, I know it by heart. We took refuge in the basement when it was hot, there I drew. It has a beautiful terrace and what to say about the archangel with the sword who watches from above … ».

How much do you miss?



«Rome is also lacking for those who are not from Rome. Much of my work takes place there and this allows me to return often ».

The choice to live in Milan came after the wedding with Francesca Barra: her life has changed a lot since you met and married in 2017.



“If love doesn’t change your life a little, maybe it doesn’t make much sense. Without talking about it in a melancholy romantic way, love is the meeting of two identities that learn from each other also to give something of themselves for the other and to open their own intimacy. Between me and Francesca all the choices are reasoned in two. We also have a creative relationship together: we have written a novel, we are finishing a film. We have single and common projects. He is my person, the only person I have chosen to share a home with. I went from extreme solitude to an apartment full of children, of dogs. Of life ».

«PLAY THE TRUMPET IN SANREMO? MAYBE NOT. I DO IT FOR YOU … BUT SINGING FOR ME IS A GREAT PASSION AND WHO KNOWS SOONER OR LATER … WHY NOT? “

Let’s go back to the artist Claudio Santamaria. Sanremo begins on Tuesday, you have been on that stage many times.



«I sang with Stefano Accorsi and Pfm for a tribute to De André, with Baglioni to remember the Quartetto Cetra. Then I returned to Ariston to present fiction and films. Last year with Francesca, during one of Achille Lauro’s performances ».

There he never played the trumpet.



He smiles at the idea. «Maybe not the trumpet … but more for you I didn’t do it …».

Will we see her in the race sooner or later?



“Why not? Singing is a great passion for me. Music in general is ».

In which artistic field do you find yourself the most?



“Depends. I have a great love for drawing and architecture. I started photographing when I was 22-23. I think that all these inclinations then merged into directing which is the summa of all the arts. There my passions meet. Maybe someone is more limping, because the art must be practiced, it is daily exercise. Shooting the short film The Millionairs in 2016 was the most emotionally strong work experience of my life, I cried every night ».

Was he crying?



“I realized that I was capable, I had unlocked something that scared me. I approached directing with awe, it’s a very complicated job ».

Do you like to relate to the cinema or on TV?



“If I change the channel and see a film I made, I see it again holding my breath: when the work is finished you can’t change it, you can only understand what to do differently on another occasion”.

What effect does it have on you to listen to his voice again after a dubbing?



“I really enjoy hearing Christian Bale or Eric Bana speak with my voice.”

And see her face in another voice?



“When I saw Jeeg Robot dubbed in German I laughed like crazy ».

«WITH FRANCESCA I PASSED FROM EXTREME SOLITUDE TO A HOUSE FULL OF CHILDREN, DOGS, LIFE. THE NEW PATERNITY? IT WILL BE WONDERFUL “

How much do you like to cook?



«I like to eat, above all! I’ve always cooked, when you live alone you do those four or five things done right. I also knew how to cook “homemade pasta” but with the instructions in front. With Francesca it has become something more, it is sharing. Yesterday I went back and there were three cakes, not one, three! Plus the pizza dough we baked together. In our home cooking is an experience of love, there is the expectation for the result ».

Speaking of waiting: the longest one is about to end, you will soon hug your little girl.



«Mamma mia, I can’t wait. I’m pawing, I dream of it at night. After a difficult and long journey, I am anxiously awaiting. It will be wonderful ».