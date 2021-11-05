News

“I tell you how it works but not how much I earn per month”

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

When he had said it for the first time, many were left speechless. And now back to the topic. Antonella Mosetti talks about his success on Onlyfans. The 46-year-old showgirl, guest of Giuseppe Brindisi in Zona Bianca, broadcast on Wednesday evening on Rete 4, explains why she joined the ‘hot’ social network and how it works. The blackberry, when the conductor asks her how much you earn per month, does not unbutton: “I will never say that”.


READ ALSO:

Amber’s version: «Strip? I learned that sometimes it is better to keep quiet “

Antonella says: “A few years ago I discovered the existence of this Onlyfans that had not yet caught on in Italy, but was going strong in America, it was used a lot for porn. My social media manager, whom I publicly thank for opening me another vision of what my image on social media can be, said to me: ‘Antonella why do you always have to be the one who is used to enrich others? Since you have social networks like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, people take your photos, you don’t even know it, and they sell them, they make money. Why don’t you do it yourself? ‘. I am helped in this by Antonio Ricevuto and others: we are a team! ”.

Last updated: 16:12

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Lilibet Diana, the second daughter of Harry and Meghan, now “exists” for the royal family

July 27, 2021

“What the hell is that?” Awakening shock during the night The loud bang then the discovery in bed

3 weeks ago

Bitcoin, the football stars become Nft: agreement between Sorare and Kosmos

September 27, 2021

Binance Coin is back on track: what it takes to exceed $ 400

August 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button