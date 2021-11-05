“I tell you how it works but not how much I earn per month”

When he had said it for the first time, many were left speechless. And now back to the topic. Antonella Mosetti talks about his success on Onlyfans. The 46-year-old showgirl, guest of Giuseppe Brindisi in Zona Bianca, broadcast on Wednesday evening on Rete 4, explains why she joined the ‘hot’ social network and how it works. The blackberry, when the conductor asks her how much you earn per month, does not unbutton: “I will never say that”.

Antonella says: “A few years ago I discovered the existence of this Onlyfans that had not yet caught on in Italy, but was going strong in America, it was used a lot for porn. My social media manager, whom I publicly thank for opening me another vision of what my image on social media can be, said to me: ‘Antonella why do you always have to be the one who is used to enrich others? Since you have social networks like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, people take your photos, you don’t even know it, and they sell them, they make money. Why don’t you do it yourself? ‘. I am helped in this by Antonio Ricevuto and others: we are a team! ”.

