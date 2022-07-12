I tell you how to send them to Cuba

Both days have started with the biggest sales amazon does, amazon prime day. Between the discounted products are the Power Plants.

With the electro-energy situation that Cuba has, the purchase of power plants to send to Cuba has become quite frequent. There are stores that sell them and send them directly to Cuba. But since power plants are in such high demand, they often run out.

That is why a very good opportunity is to take advantage of these mega offers that Amazon makes on the first day to buy the power plant and have it delivered to the island from sites that are responsible for sending Amazon purchases to Cuba.

I will not delay any longer here below I leave you the electric plants which is in right now Super Sale for Prime Day.

PowerSmart Power Plant

Pulsar Electric Generator

Electric Generator Togo Power

You must bear in mind that in order to send power plants to Cuba they must be plants with a continuous power of up to 900 w.

In the same way, plants of up to 15 kw can be brought into Cuba, but in this case those over 900 w must be entered as accompanied baggage, not as a shipment.

Plants up to 900w have a customs valuation of $200, from 900w to 1500w the valuation is $500, while from 1500w up to 15 kw the valuation is $1000.

Pulsar 9500w Electric Generator

If you are looking for stores that sell and send power plants directly to Cuba, you can see them here.

And if you are looking for companies that are responsible for shipping Amazon purchases to Cuba, you can see them from here.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: