I tested Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber’s thigh-high boots

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk in the shoes of Rihanna ? More precisely in his waders Amina Muaddi ? Or live a day like Kim Kardashian in her looks Balenciaga and his bold boots Knife ? Perhaps, like me, you watched with admiration Hailey Bieber in October, when she illuminated instagram with rhinestone boots Saint Laurent. Well I wore these three styles of boots for you during a day at work at Vogue House.

Amina Muaddi Jahleel Boots

Their names come from that of the stylist of Rihanna, Jahleel Weaver, which is behind some of her best looks. These thigh high boots Amina Muaddi are not made for the faint-hearted. The Jahleel in leather, which practically serve as pants, submerged my six-foot figure. But the fact that they grip my upper leg makes them comfortable and surprisingly easy to wear. On the other hand, I did not dare to wear them with a micro skirt à la Rihanna.

Amina Muaddi – Jahleel Leather Thigh High Boots €1,300 Amina Muaddi via Net-a-porter.com

Balenciaga Knife boots

Askedartistic director of Balenciagaallowed Kim Kardashian to appropriate several versions of his Knife boots, which are a sock-heel hybrid. Provided you avoid drains and lawns, these models are ultra-comfortable. I was able to walk all day in these stilettos without a hitch. Congratulation Kim Kardashian.