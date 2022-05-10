I tested Selena Gomez’s favorite body cream at 18€ and here is my opinion

Yahoo Shopping editors are committed to independently curating great products for you at great value prices. Yahoo may receive a commission if you make purchases from links on this page. Product prices and availability are those applicable at the time of publication.

Selena Gomez is a fan of this body cream inspired by Brazilian beauty secrets (Getty Images/Sephora)

Looking for a body cream that repairs winter damage, I followed Selena Gomez’s recommendations and I’m not disappointed with the trip… The results of the “crush test”.

Founder of her own cosmetic brand, we can say without being too mistaken that Selena Gomez knows a lot about beauty. So when she shares her favorite products, we’re all ears. And if her beauty routine is rather ascetic: a face cleanser, a moisturizer and that’s it, the 29-year-old singer/businesswoman recently told Vogue UK that she loves Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum body cream.

“When I come back from a trip and my skin starts to peel, I use Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum cream,” the young woman explained. Returning from vacation, shoulders peeled by the sun and legs in crocodile skin, I decided to take advantage of the advice of this popess of beauty 2.0.

The beauty secret of Brazilian women

Available from €18 at Sephora, the sunny yellow jar immediately brightens up the bathroom and claims to be “the ultimate beauty secret for Brazilian women”. Upon opening, thesmell is simply intoxicating. You will have warned me, there is a before and an after the discovery of this perfume. And indeed, once tested, you can’t live without it. The aromas of caramel and pistachio are ultra greedy and stick to the skin until the next shower. No wonder the brand’s fragrance made the buzz a while ago on TikTok. It smells like summer!

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Sol de Janeiro, from €18 on Sephora.fr

On the application side, the texture is silky and fresh like a stirred yogurt, and spreads very easily without sticking. After a week of use, my skin regained human form and is sweeter than ever. A feat due with cupuaçu butter, which preserves the elasticity of the skin, coconut oil whose moisturizing virtues are no longer to be presented andacai oilrich in antioxidants.

Not content to simply moisturize, Brazilian Bum Bum cream incorporates into its formula guaranaa small fruit from the Amazon that contains 5 times more caffeine than coffee, for smooth and firm the skin.

The verdict

Verdict? The moisturizing properties are undeniable. It completely repaired my skin in just a few applications. And this one, very sensitive and reactive, displays at the moment a nice glow. At the end of winter, it is the essential remedy that gives balm to the body and the heart.

The intoxicating scent of Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a one-way ticket to Rio

Very pleasant to use, its texture blends easily and allows you to get dressed right after without sticking to your clothes. L’smell lasts surprisingly long and is truly addicting. As confirmed by the many users who give it the rating of 4.7/5 on the Sephora website.

“In addition to smelling super good, it moisturizes the skin very well and the smell lasts for several hours. The cream smells so good that it looks like we put on perfume.”

“The smell easily lasts 24 hours on your body, without overdoing it! I was so surprised, in addition my husband tells me that I smell very good even when he is not stuck to me, so you are sure that we feel you! Amazing”

If you prefer discreet scents, however, we recommend that you go your way. The very present smell may make us prefer alternating use with a more neutral cream. For the summer on the other hand, it will allow us to do without perfume and thus avoid the risk of stains and reaction to the sun while smelling divinely good. Definitely, our heart goes Bum Bum.