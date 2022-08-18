I tested the Kim Kardashian SKIMS shorts pee, it did NOT go well – need a specific angle to avoid splashing

KIM Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear is known for being super constricting and difficult to put on or take off.

That’s why the brand includes a clever design feature in its products, but beware – one SKIMS fan says you’ll need to take a special approach to use it properly.

3

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Nassima wasted no time in explaining the “pee hole” to her 66.8,000 followers on TikTok.

“I have now worn the SKIMS twice,” explained Nassima. “I’m here to tell you about a surprise feature. »

She struggled to keep a straight face throughout the video.

“The pee hole I really didn’t expect -” she said, before stopping to laugh as she stretched the fabric, showing the folded fabric around the gusset.

“I don’t know how to show you without it looking like a birthing video,” she laughed.

Regaining her composure, Nassima instructed viewers on how to successfully use the gusset opening.

“Let’s say you have the SKIMS, like this,” she said, holding the shorts against her body.

She took a moment to compliment the shapewear as she taught.

“It sucks you! It’s awesome ! she said before getting serious again. “Just listen, okay?

The “little gadget” in the crotch “is very useful,” she explained.

3

Fold the sides of the fabric back or hold it open if that makes you more comfortable, Nassima asked.

But before relieving yourself, you will have to take one more step.

“Don’t just pee. Don’t just pee. It will eventually splash,” warned Nassima. “It’s not recommended. »

Instead, tilt your torso forward and point your backside backwards, so whatever you kick out stays behind you.

“If you lean forward, it’s just fine this way,” said Nassima, gesturing behind her.

Once you’ve mastered the bathroom SKIMS maneuver, she says, you’ll be ready to wear shapewear anywhere, anytime.

She ended her demonstration with deep gratitude to Kim Kardashian and the creators of SKIMS.

“I really appreciate the existence of the pee hole,” she said. “It’s very considerate to anyone who has the urge to urinate. »