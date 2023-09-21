“I think Alexia displaced Amalia a lot”: Holland’s rebellious princess stuns in fairy tale debut at royal family’s most important official event People Entertainment

Princess Alexia of Holland made her first participation in the Prinsjesdag, the most important event of the Dutch royal family, and left no one indifferent. The event marks the opening of the parliamentary year in the Netherlands and is also known as Prince’s Day.

During the Prinsjesdag, the King of the Netherlands delivers the Throne Speech to Parliament, presenting the government’s plans and policies for the coming year. Additionally, a royal procession takes place in golden carriages, reports Vanity Fair.

Princess Alexia stole the show

Although the ladies of the “orange” royal household looked fabulous, Princess Alexia stole the show.

The young lady, who turned 18 this year, made her debut at the royal event wearing a long fuchsia dress from the brand Zhivago.

Vanity Fair says the dress has many details in favor such as long sleeves, a mermaid silhouette, a train, a V-neckline, a short cape and marked shoulder pads.

The princess completed her outfit with gloves in the same color as her dress as well as her handbag. She chose to wear her hair in a semi-updo, accessorized with a floral headdress with rhinestones.

For her part, her sister, heir to the throne Amalia, wore a long blue dress from the Safiya brand, with draping in the neckline area and three-quarter sleeves.

In photos shared on Queen magazine’s Instagram account, many users expressed that Princess Alexia was the most impressive of the royals. Some commented that she looked like her mother and others even noted that the young princess surpassed the future queen in terms of beauty and grace.

“She looks like her mother”, “I think that Alexia has displaced Amalia (the future queen) to a great extent”, “She looks like Ana de Armas”, were some of the comments that the publication received. Could be read in.

Princess Alexia’s debut at the Prinsjesdag impressed many and promised to be the beginning of a major involvement in the public life of the Dutch royal family. (And)

