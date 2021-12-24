“I think Hamilton is retiring”

The former patron in Blick: “His disappointment is too great”. And the English no longer follows anyone on social networks

In Formula 1 the future of Lewis Hamilton. If the leaders are sure that the English champion will also be at the start in 2022, a voice out of the chorus is that of Bernie Ecclestone. “I don’t think he will come back – commented the 91-year-old former patron of the great circus to the Swiss website Blick – His disappointment in Abu Dhabi was too great. And somehow it’s something I can understand. “Meanwhile, the English no longer follows anyone on social media.

“A few days ago I talked to his father – revealed the English businessman – he immediately told me that he would not answer questions about his son’s future. So we only talked about business”.

According to Ecclestone, the time has come for the Mercedes phenomenon to think about its future off the track. “Now would be the time to face his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur, as he has seven world titles like Michael Schumacher. Lewis will only have to lose in 2022 – he concluded – he has nothing to gain. It also remains to be seen who will have the better car with the new regulations ”.

The former patron spares no criticism of race director Michael Masi for the controversial final in Abu Dhabi. “Race director Masi should have spared himself some trouble and should have raised the red flag immediately after the accident. So we would have had three super laps in the final. Things were done very badly.”

AND LEWIS NO LONGER FOLLOWS ANYONE ON SOCIAL MEDIA