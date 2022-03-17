Biden announces more support measures for Ukraine after Zelensky’s speech 7:36

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” on Wednesday as Russia escalates its attack on Ukraine.

“I think he’s a war criminal,” Biden told reporters after the White House remarks.

Biden’s appointment reflects a change from the administration’s previous stance. Officials, including Biden, had not previously said that war crimes were being committed in Ukraine, citing ongoing investigations into whether that term could be used.

But officials have made it clear that they believe atrocities are being committed and that intentionally targeting civilians would constitute war crimes.

This is how you travel on buses for refugees in Poland 2:02

“The president’s comments speak for themselves,” press secretary Jen Psaki said afterward. She said Biden was “speaking from the heart.”

Psaki said the investigation at the State Department into war crimes was still ongoing.

Biden initially said “no” when asked if Putin was a war criminal, but immediately spoke again to a group of reporters to clarify what had been asked.

When asked again if Putin was a war criminal, he answered in the affirmative.