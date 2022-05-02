NewsWorld

“I think Hitler also had Jewish blood”: the Russian foreign minister’s comments causing outrage in Israel

Sergei Lavrov tried to justify on Italian television the “denazification” of Ukraine

“Some of the worst anti-Semites are Jews,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Russian Foreign Minister made the comments to trying to justify Russia’s portrayal of Ukraine as “Nazi” even though its president is Jewish.

He did so in an interview on the Italian TV show Zona Bianca when asked how Russia can claim to be fighting to “denazify” Ukraine while President Volodymyr Zelensky himself is a Jew. “So what if Zelensky is Jewish”he replied.

“The fact does not deny the Nazi elements in the Ukraine. I think that Hitler also had Jewish blood”he added.

