World

“I thought he was a thief”, tragedy in the family – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read


He took the shotgun, aimed it and then shot his 16-year-old daughter. The man, who woke up suddenly in the middle of the night, did not know he had his little girl in front of him. He thought he was a thief, someone who broke into the apartment and set off the alarm system. The drama took place a Columbus, capital of Ohio, in the United States.

Niccolò Ciatti, the Chechen who killed him released. Disconcerting decision in the Prosecutor's Office, if this is justice

In a recorded phone call to 911, the emergency number in America, at first only the voice of the father is heard, who desperately asks his injured daughter why she wasn’t already in bed in the middle of the night and what she was doing, but most of all. why he had set off the alarm. Then both parents feel beg the girl to stay awake. The rush to the hospital was useless, where the girl was declared dead immediately upon arrival. In the meantime, investigations into the case have already begun, even if no crime has been contested for now.

Please dad, you need to get intubated. Vicenza, the tragedy that upsets Italy: the son begs the 49-year-old, then the horror

The incident took place at 4:28 am on Wednesday, December 29, according to the American site Newsweek. When the police reached the house, after the desperate call of the mother, they found the 16-year-old – Janae Hairston – in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

Asti devastated for Marzia, a bride who died on her honeymoon in front of her husband: what killed her

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Will a nuclear power plant be rebuilt in Fessenheim?

6 days ago

Afghanistan, the girls of Herat return to school after the appeal of a 15-year-old Corriere.it

November 8, 2021

In Germany, a new record of infections, 66,884 in the last 24 hours – World

November 24, 2021

North Korea, leather jackets banned. Only dictator Kim Jong-un will be able to wear them

November 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button