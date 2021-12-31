“I thought he was a thief”, tragedy in the family – Libero Quotidiano





He took the shotgun, aimed it and then shot his 16-year-old daughter. The man, who woke up suddenly in the middle of the night, did not know he had his little girl in front of him. He thought he was a thief, someone who broke into the apartment and set off the alarm system. The drama took place a Columbus, capital of Ohio, in the United States.





In a recorded phone call to 911, the emergency number in America, at first only the voice of the father is heard, who desperately asks his injured daughter why she wasn’t already in bed in the middle of the night and what she was doing, but most of all. why he had set off the alarm. Then both parents feel beg the girl to stay awake. The rush to the hospital was useless, where the girl was declared dead immediately upon arrival. In the meantime, investigations into the case have already begun, even if no crime has been contested for now.





The incident took place at 4:28 am on Wednesday, December 29, according to the American site Newsweek. When the police reached the house, after the desperate call of the mother, they found the 16-year-old – Janae Hairston – in serious condition with a gunshot wound.



