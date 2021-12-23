“I thought I had a hard time with Keanu Reeves”

In the course of a new interview granted to Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Groff revealed a decidedly hilarious detail that happened to him on the set of Matrix Resurrections, while filming a scene with Keanu Reeves. In the film directed by Lana Wachowski, the actor plays the one who has all the air of being the villain of the story.

The actor best known for David Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter and his portrayal of King George in Hamilton apparently he thought he peed on himself while filming a scene with Keanu Reeves. The scene in question featured him at the center of an action sequence in an office where his character pointed a gun at Neo screaming the familiar phrase, “Mr. Anderson!“. All while the overhead sprinklers are flooding the room.

“When they gave the stop I thought I had done it on myself, I thought I had wet my pants. You know that feeling when you pee on yourself, like hot urine? But by then the feeling hadn’t gone away yet. When you pee on yourself you usually feel hot at first and then quickly cold with the latter feeling remaining. Then I thought that one of the cartridges from my gun had landed on my shirt, one thing they warn you could happen. So I looked down for the cartridge but it wasn’t there. For about 10 minutes I felt this heat coming from my …“.

During the interview at the table with the cast of Matrix Resurrections Carrie Anne Moss then intervened and clarified: “But you didn’t get it in your pants. To be clear“.

We leave you with the press comments at Matrix Resurrections waiting to be able to see the film at the cinema and with our review of Matrix Resurrections.