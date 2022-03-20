‘I thought I was going to be summoned’; Celta coach on Orbelín

Midtime Editorial

Should I be summoned? Eduardo “Chacho” CoudetTechnical Director of Celta Vigocommented that Orbelin Pineda has the level to be able to be in Mexican team and personally, he thought that “he was going to be summoned”. The Wizard stayed out of the Gerardo Martino’s 29-player roster facing the end of the Octagonal.

A ‘summoned’ without minutes

“In case of orbelin maybe it’s more distant, I don’t know more or maybe He hasn’t had as many minutesJan the last selection match had no participation, sometimes one has a tendency. I also thought I was going to be summoned“he declared Chacho Coudet about the Mexican.

In general, if we look to see if it is or is not it means that he has the level to be able to bethen there is a coach that you have twenty-odd players to make a decision and only in his head does he know why he chooses the ones he chooses“.

He declared that the Celta Vigo it is like “a family” and he wants his players to do well and to be the best for them. He mentioned that he has players that sportingly they can be with their respective teamsas is the case with Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez.

Finally, he commented at a press conference that he is glad have “several players with the level of having a possible call”. He ruled that this benefits the clubto the players themselves, to the team and at the end of the day “That’s what fills you the most”.

