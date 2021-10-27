‘I thought I was taken out’

Thor, you know, is a guy who does not mind being the center of attention: discovering that he has been excluded from one of the most important projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, therefore, must not have been a good moment for our God of the Thunder! To tell it was Chris Hemsworth in reference to Captain America: Civil War.

On discovering that almost all of his colleagues would take part in the film, in fact, poor Chris even went so far as to think of having been done away with from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (in the same period, on the other hand, Tom Holland also experienced the same fear, albeit for different reasons).

“I remember we were busy with the Avengers: Age of Ultron promotional tour, but everyone was talking about Civil War. I was like: ‘What stuff is Civil War? Are you doing a side project or something like that? ‘ And they: ‘No, it’s Captain America, you know? Next up is Civil War ‘. And I: ‘Wait … Is Iron Man there too?’ And they: ‘Yes, but not only Iron Man. There is also Vision, Spider-Man …’ […] I thought: ‘Ok, it’s over. They are making me out ‘”were the words of the actor.

Things, as we know, went in a decidedly different way, with Thor: Love and Thunder which is one of the most anticipated chapters of this one today. Phase 4 of the MCU! Returning to the third Captain America movie, meanwhile, there seems to be ideas for an alternative ending to Civil War.