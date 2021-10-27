News

‘I thought I was taken out’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Thor, you know, is a guy who does not mind being the center of attention: discovering that he has been excluded from one of the most important projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, therefore, must not have been a good moment for our God of the Thunder! To tell it was Chris Hemsworth in reference to Captain America: Civil War.

On discovering that almost all of his colleagues would take part in the film, in fact, poor Chris even went so far as to think of having been done away with from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (in the same period, on the other hand, Tom Holland also experienced the same fear, albeit for different reasons).

I remember we were busy with the Avengers: Age of Ultron promotional tour, but everyone was talking about Civil War. I was like: ‘What stuff is Civil War? Are you doing a side project or something like that? ‘ And they: ‘No, it’s Captain America, you know? Next up is Civil War ‘. And I: ‘Wait … Is Iron Man there too?’ And they: ‘Yes, but not only Iron Man. There is also Vision, Spider-Man …’ […] I thought: ‘Ok, it’s over. They are making me out ‘”were the words of the actor.

Loading...
Advertisements

Things, as we know, went in a decidedly different way, with Thor: Love and Thunder which is one of the most anticipated chapters of this one today. Phase 4 of the MCU! Returning to the third Captain America movie, meanwhile, there seems to be ideas for an alternative ending to Civil War.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

854
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
707
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
689
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
609
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
573
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
467
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
464
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
463
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
363
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
359
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top