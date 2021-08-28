The great devourer of films and TV series Zerocalcare also returned to the September issue of Best Streaming, the monthly dedicated to the world of digital platforms.

In the new issue of the magazine, the cartoonist has created tables dedicated to Murder in Easttown, the miniseriesHBOavailable on Sky And NOW where the Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet she returned to the small screen 10 years later Mildred Pierce in an intense and painful role.

Zerocalcare begins by talking about “Alienating Easttown Murder viewing experience for a Titanic boy”. In the first bars of the tables he says: “I started Murder in Easttown because I thought it was a Twin Peaks mystery”, after which he reports that he went to google Kate Winslet (in his own way) to contextualize the vision: “In ’97 in Titanic he was twenty-two. I’m fourteen. Eight more than me. Like a big sister “.

The official synopsis of the series reads: The story is set in the suburbs of Philadelphia. In the center we find the disenchanted detective Sea Sheehan, who finds himself investigating the murder of a very young single mother at a time when he also has to face a series of personal problems related to his most recent troubled past. Mare, who is a small local celebrity thanks to a record shot during a high school basketball game a quarter of a century earlier, is also plagued by another case now a year old and never resolved, the disappearance of the daughter of a former schoolmate of his. A case that put her to the test and split the community, increasingly skeptical about her abilities. In such a small world where everyone knows each other, you can’t hide… or maybe you can?

Curious to admire the new Zerocalcare su tables Murder in Easttown? Well, find out below by browsing through the unedited story of Best Streaming.