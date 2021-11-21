“I thought Lazio had 80% possession of the ball”

ROME – “The team played a good game, but we didn’t use too many chances to score. There is room for improvement. With two minutes left, we hold the ball and make a heel. Kulusevski has to go to the flag and dribbles. The games must be played until the end. It is part of the growth, of the experience, of the management of the moments of the match“. These are the words of Massimiliano Allegri , to Dazn’s microphones, after Juve’s victory at Lazio. The Bianconeri coach explained: “The team conceded no chances apart from a header. He played a good match against an excellent Lazio. He handled the ball well, but we lost too many balls due to bad choices. It wasn’t easy, Sarri’s teams are good at dribbling. But we were patient in building and fast when we got the ball“.

“Short muzzle or sarrismo? I enjoy it, when you understand it will be late. Do you want this? I tell you things contrary to what I think. It was Juve-Lazio, not Allegri against Sarri. Who doesn’t like to play? Then there are also the opponents. Football is also strategy. There is a need to counterattack, defend, the game is not written on a protocol. Do you want it like this? I satisfy you. I thought Lazio held the ball for 70/80% and we kept 46% of us. We improved there “ Allegri explained. Then, he added: “Rabiot, Pellegrini and McKennie did well. Rabiot limited Milinkovic a lot. Pure De Ligt did a good header on Milinkovic. Their dangerous actions resulted from our mistakes in the opposing area. Here we need to improve. The guys did really well, I liked them in handling the ball“.

On Dybala And Kulusevski: “Where do I put Dybala? At the moment we don’t have it, when it will be available again, hopefully soon, we’ll see. We have many games. He plays on the center-right, hardly moves to the left. With him you need a midfielder with more coverage. He has technique and he has a lot of strength in his legs. The important thing is that he is well. Kulusevski played a good game, it wasn’t easy, he has to be more decisive inside the area“.