“I thought Mark Wahlberg had given me a sex toy”

Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg are currently engaged in the promotional tour of Uncharted, film based on the famous vidoeludic saga that will see them as protagonists (here the trailer). For the occasion, they were both interviewed by Access Hollywood. During the chat, various backstories regarding the two actors emerged, including a decidedly funny one. Holland was in fact convinced that his colleague had given him a sex toy.

Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his home in Los Angeles as he drove me to my hotel. I was confused about what a massage gun was, never having seen one before, and thought it was the one for personal pleasure

I thought Mark was taking me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know you at the time … who knows, it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what can happen to you

Wahlberg50, said she spoke to her co-star of “Training, fitness” and “recovery”which prompted him to give Holland what he considered one of the “Best massage guns around”.

I can’t believe you were thinking about this the whole time – the Ted star said laughing. You gotta stop making these dirty thoughts, man

The next Unchartedwhich will hit theaters on February 17, will be directed by Ruben Fleischerformer director of Zombieland – Double hitsecond chapter of the beloved zombie saga with protagonists Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone And Jesse Eisenberg. In the cast, in addition to Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, there will be Antonio Banderas in the role of the shady figure who will recruit the two treasure hunters e Sophia Taylor Ali who will instead be the face of Chloe Frazer, the journalist who will accompany the adventures of the two protagonists.

