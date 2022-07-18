“I thought that having black or dark skin would not give me skin cancer”

17 July 2022

Caption, Isser was told that a mole that had been removed was actually skin cancer.

When Isser Nener was in his early 20s, he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

“I found a little mole on the back of my leg. I was on vacation with a friend and he was like, ‘You need to get that mole checked,'” she says.

“So I went to the doctor and they removed it right away. A week later they told me I had skin cancer. I felt discomfort and shock.”

It surprised him because he had believed in a myth perpetuated for a long time: that the high levels of melanin in black skin protected it from the sun.

“I thought if you have black or dark skin, you can’t get (skin cancer) and you don’t need to wear sunscreen because you feel like you’re a little protected. But obviously now I know, skin is skin and it can get cancer. “says Isser.

Five years later, the cancer returned.

“Fortunately, I caught it again in time and I didn’t have to undergo any chemotherapy. They only had to remove one of my lymph nodes.”

Now, 10 years later, he is still disease-free.

The myth

Isser never used sunscreen growing up, but today he warns others not to make the same mistake, through his role at Cancer Research UK.

The organization states that melanoma skin cancers are less common in Asians and blacks than in whites.

But Dr Ophelia Dadzie, from the British Association of Dermatologists, explains that when they do occur in black people, they tend to be “much more aggressive and tend to be detected at a later stage.”

Dadzie gives the example of reggae star Bob Marley, who discovered a patch of pigmented skin that turned out to be malignant melanoma, from which he later died.

“When examining your skin, you want to look at all of your skin,” he explains.

“But particularly people who have darker skin shouldn’t forget look at the plants their feethands, palms and nails”.

The doctor tells of patients who thought they had warts on the soles of their feet, which turned out to be skin cancer.

Debunking the myth that black skin is immune to the sun’s rays, Dr. Dadzie says the misconception likely stemmed from the fact that black people have higher amounts of melanin than people with other skin tones.

“Within the community, there are people who say, ‘I’m from a hot country, I’m fine in the sun,’ which has embedded itself in the community, because we have melanin,” adds Dr. Dadzie.

melanin is the pigment that darkens the skin, but it also has other properties: It’s an “inherent natural sun protection,” he notes. “It sits in the skin cells and protects from UV damage and UV-induced DNA changes, etc.”

“The melanin will actually protect…but it’s not 100% protection from the sun.”

The doctor also warns that it is not only skin cancer that people should think about.

How to take care of the sun?

“For dark skin, a lot of the conditions I see are heightened hyperpigmentation. Now what people don’t realize is that the sun’s UV rays cause hyperpigmentation.”

Hyperpigmentation is where darker patches of skin develop and can be caused by excess melanin production.

So what do you do when you’re in the sun? Dr. Dadzie’s advice is: “The British Association of Dermatologists has a triple protection plan: shade, clothing and sunscreen.

“So you can protect your skin with clothing, including a hat. He also wears sunglasses with UV protection. Seek shade between 11 am and 3 pm, when the sun’s UV rays are strongest.

“Next, when choosing a sunscreen, you’ll want to use one with a minimum SPF of 30 and good UV protection, but the higher the SPF, the better.

“It’s also helpful to have products inside that give you protection from visible light, because visible light is also can cause hyperpigmentation.

“Make sure the sunscreen is waterproof and you’re also reapplying that SPF every two hours, that’s very important.”

