“I thought that having black or dark skin would not give me skin cancer”

Isser was told that a mole that had been removed was actually skin cancer.

When Isser Nener was in his early 20s, he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

“I found a little mole on the back of my leg. I was on vacation with a friend and he was like, ‘You need to get that mole checked,'” she says.

“So I went to the doctor and they removed it right away. A week later they told me I had skin cancer. I felt discomfort and shock.”

It surprised him because he had believed in a myth perpetuated for a long time: that the high levels of melanin in black skin protected it from the sun.

