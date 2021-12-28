‘I threw fuel on the fire’

The friendship between Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany it is well known, as is well known the fact that the relationship that binds the two actors for years has recently ended up under the magnifying glass of investigators and public opinion due to some not exactly edifying messages that the two exchanged at the era of the divorce between Depp and Amber Heard.

The text messages exchanged between Depp and Bettany ended up in the eye of the storm both for some puns in bad taste and for passages in which the two they definitely pushed further, with the WandaVision actor who even incited the actress first to be burned and then to drown: “Let’s do a drowning test, do you have any ideas? You have a swimming pool!“reads one of the messages sent by Bettany.

Just the person concerned has returned in these hours to talk about the issue, defining the feeling of being at the center of an investigation of this type unpleasant: “It is not something that is easy to talk about. I’m afraid I simply have threw gasoline on the fire. It was all very strange. The strangest thing was finding yourself in one of London’s best-known tabloid papers and the lawyers digging through my messages from the last 10 years. Can you honestly imagine what it would be like to have a bunch of lawyers going through your 10-year-old messages and emails? It was a bad feeling“were his words.

The lawsuit between the ex-star of Pirates of the Caribbean and the Mera of Aquaman, however, is currently still in progress: just in the past few weeks Depp has obtained access to the cell phone of the ex-wife to have the opportunity to prove his innocence.