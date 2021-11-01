Sports

“I told Allegri not to come back”

MILANFabio Capello commented to the microphones of “Radio Anch’io Sportthe difficult moment of Juventus fresh from two consecutive defeats. The former Juventus coach revealed a background that saw him as a protagonist with the current Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri: “I had suggested to Allegri not to come back and I had foreseen that he would be the umbrella of all troubles – adds – The players do not express their full potential and it shows on the pitch and for this we blame the coach, who has been out for two years. It is not an easy situation to reverse“.

Capello: “Milan plus team, unlucky Rome”

The former England coach also analyzed the Olimpico match between Rome and Milan: “It was a very good match, Milan deserved it and it seemed more like a team and convinced of their strength, but Roma were unlucky – adds – It is useless to talk about penalties, it is true that he was touched but football is not basketball, it is not a game of no contact, my proposal is to put a former player near the Var to be able to discuss these situations. Instead, they disturb those players because they throw themselves on the ground and have nothing like yesterday in Roma-Milan“.

Capello: “Ibrahimovic improved at Juve”

Capello finally commented on the goal from a free kick by Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalling the teachings at the time of Juve: “When Ibra arrived at Juve he did not know how to kick and then with Galbiati we taught him how to kick but it was clear that for desire and application he would become a great“.

