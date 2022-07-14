I, Tonya: the dramatic film in which Margot Robbie played a questionable skater before giving life to Barbie with Ryan Gosling | EYE-SHOW

Margot Robbie has been generating expectations for her next performance on the big screen: “Barbie”. The new film, directed by Greta Gerwig, will appear in 2023 with the actress and Ryan Gosling as protagonists of the story of the iconic doll. Through photographs on social networks, it has been possible to learn more about the costumes and what the actors will look like.

The actress has done a career marked by great successes and critically acclaimed filmsWhat “The wolf of Wall Street“, beside Leonardo Dicaprio Y under the orders of Martin Scorsese. He also stood out, especially in popularity, being Harley Quinn in “The Suicide Squad”.

But there is a tape that took all the applause from critics. Is about “Yo, Tonya” (“I, Tonya” in its original language)the film by Craig Gillespie that appeared in 2017 and for which Robbie was nominated for an Oscarr. her partner, Allison Janney, would finally take a golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress. Learn more about the film and on which streaming platform you can watch it.

Tonya, in her light blue dress, doing a jump on an ice rink (Photo: Clubhouse Pictures)

WHAT IS “I, TONYA” ABOUT?

The film focuses on Tonya Harding’s lifea American figure skater that had stood out in the competition, being the first in her country, but the second worldwide.

Their Biography enters a cloudy plane when, in the 90s, he is accused of being behind an attack on Nancy Kerriganhis compatriot and rival at the Lillehammer Olympics.

The tape, in this way, since the 70s portrays how little Tonya is formed under the rigid and abusive education of her mother, LaVona Harding. The protagonist, in this way, begins her journey on the ice. She is so obsessed with her parents that they do not allow her to study in order to be her best skater.

The weight of her family will accompany her throughout the film, to the point that they will also end up involved in one of the most controversial events in his career as an athlete. In this framework and intrigue, the film presents who Tonya really was.

Tonya, scared, being threatened with a firearm (Photo: Clubhouse Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “YO, TONYA”?

Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding

Mckenna Grace as Tonya Harding (young)

Maizie Smith as Tonya Harding (age 4)

Julianne Nicholson as Diane Rawlinson

Sebastian Stan as Jeff Gillooly

Allison Janney as LaVona Fay Golden

Caitlin Carver as Nancy Kerrigan

Bojana Novakovic as Dody Teachman

Paul Walter Hauser as Shawn Eckhardt

Bobby Cannavale as Martin Maddox

Dan Triandiflou as Bob Rawlinson

Ricky Russert as Shane Stant

Anthony Reynolds as Derrick Smith

HOW TO WATCH “I, TONYA”?

The movie “I Tonya” by Craig Gillespie is available on the streaming platform AppleTV. It is also in the catalog of hbo max Y Amazon Prime Video.

TRAILER FOR “I, TONYA”

MORE INFORMATION ON “I, TONYA”

WHAT AWARDS WAS “I, TONYA” NOMINATED FOR?

Oscar awards: Best Actress, Supporting and Editing Actress

Best Actress, Supporting and Editing Actress Bafta awards: Best Actress, Costume Design, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress, and Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Actress, Costume Design, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress, and Makeup and Hairstyling Golden Globe Awards: Best Movie, Actress and Supporting Actress

FACTS ABOUT “I, TONYA”