“I took a job just to get away from my children”

Since 2012 Mila Kunis has been in a relationship with Ashton Kutcher, who became her husband and with whom she had two children, one born in 2014 and the other in 2016. Like anyone, during the pandemic Kunis went through quarantine at home together with her. family, which has strained the patience of the actress who, joking in an interview, reveals that it is “A horrible mom”. But why?

Apparently the actress, despite she loves her family and especially her children, has accepted a job only as an excuse to get away from home. This is a Super Bowl commercial, which allowed her to distance herself from her children and breathe for a moment. Could this make Mila Kunis a horrible mom? Has anyone ever thought of getting together for a while – even if it was just for work – and disconnect from the daily routine with husband and children?

“I was dying to leave the house”, revealed the actress to Ellen Degeneris, on a non-confidential basis. “I was asked in the middle of the pandemic, there was no way out of the house. I knew it might be the worst time to do it. I considered it a two day vacation away from my children. I’m a horrible mother “.

Mila Kunis has learned a lot from her character of Bad Moms, deciding to distance himself from his children, although – as he told host Degeneris – he revealed that “We love our children very much, but they are like dogs. They can smell you. They know your smell, they know where you hide and you can’t stay away from them. I’m always there “.

His reasoning might be bad, but everyone knows that Mila and Ashton love their children madly and would do anything for them.

