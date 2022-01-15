“I took Covid voluntarily, I didn’t want the vaccine” – Corriere.it

The former MotoGP rider Marco Melandri, 39, reveals that he has done everything to have voluntarily taken Covid in order to avoid the vaccine. “I got the virus because I tried to get it, and, unlike many vaccinated people, I made a tremendous effort to get infected », the shocking statement to MOW (mowmag.com). “I did it on purpose to be able to be in order for at least a few months and it wasn’t even easy – explained the motorcyclist -. I had to get infected by necessity, having to work and not considering the vaccine a viable alternative“.

The different version on social media

Melandri actually, when he tested positive a few days ago, had given a slightly different version on social media, arguing over the fact that he was infected by a person who had received two doses of the vaccine. “Infected with a 2-dose. What if the opposite happened? For me there are only negatives or positives, there are no distinctions and the trend of events says so, as well as that our rights no longer exist “. Now the confession of having done on purpose to take Covid.