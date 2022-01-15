“I took Covid voluntarily, I didn’t want the vaccine” – Corriere.it

The former MotoGP rider Marco Melandri, 39, reveals that he has done everything to have voluntarily taken Covid in order to avoid the vaccine. “I got the virus because I tried to get it, and, unlike many vaccinated people, I made a tremendous effort to get infected », the shocking statement to MOW (mowmag.com). “I did it on purpose to be able to be in order for at least a few months and it wasn’t even easy – explained the motorcyclist -. I had to get infected by necessity, having to work and not considering the vaccine a viable alternative“.
The different version on social media
Melandri actually, when he tested positive a few days ago, had given a slightly different version on social media, arguing over the fact that he was infected by a person who had received two doses of the vaccine. “Infected with a 2-dose. What if the opposite happened? For me there are only negatives or positives, there are no distinctions and the trend of events says so, as well as that our rights no longer exist “. Now the confession of having done on purpose to take Covid.
Who is Marco Melandri
Marco Melandri known as “Macio”, 39, from Ravenna, where he lives with his partner Manuela Raffaetà (with whom he has been linked since 2005) and his daughter Martina born in 2014, was one of the strongest Italian motorcycle riders of the last twenty years, with 22 victories in the World Championship (including 5 in MotoGP), 62 podiums (20 in the top class), a world title in 250 in 2002 with Aprilia and a second place in the 2005 MotoGP World Championship with Honda behind Valentino Rossi. To this must be added a beautiful second part of his Superbike career, where he made his debut in 2011 and played seven and a half seasons (in two tranches, with a break between 2014 and 2017), until his retirement in 2020 in the middle of the championship: his best result remains the second place in the 2011 World Cup and in 201 races he won 22, with 75 podiums and 4 pole positions.
Ups and downs
Talented like few others, spectacular, very fast and capable of incredible numbers, Melandri has also been often victim of often incomprehensible ups and downs, conditioned by a wavering character that prevented him from remaining constant and managing relationships, never easy, in the paddock. Among the negative decisive points of his career was the 2015 season, when he was practically forced by Aprilia to switch from Superbike to MotoGp for an embryonic project that he never shared, and 2008 when he failed sensationally in Ducati, where he was partner of Casey Stoner.
