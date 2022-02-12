“I took everything from him”

Just a few months ago, The Rock celebrated 25 years since his debut in WWE and now the ex-wrestler and super in demand actor, wanted to remember one of the fundamental pillars of his life and career: his father Rocky Johnson.

The dead man in 2020 was one of the most popular faces of the 80s wrestler and so Dwayne Johnson wanted to celebrate his entry into the Hall of Fame with a post on social networks:

“This was a really special moment. My dad was a bad guy in matches. As a black man approaching pro wrestling in the 60s, 70s and 80s, that audience was very different from today. He resisted, won and paved the way for those who came after you, the most tireless worker. I got everything from him. See you soon”.

WWE describes Hall of Famer’s legendary career: “Although part of one of the most famous and influential families in the history of sports and entertainment,” Soul Man “Rocky Johnson is just as famous and influential on his own. Known by several generations of fans for various reasons, Johnson is one of the most great African American pioneers of the ring “.

Meanwhile, the Black Adam commercial is expected for Super Bowl, as revealed in recent days by The Rock. We can’t wait to see it, and you?