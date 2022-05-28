“I took it upon myself to finish destroying my family”: Alfredo Adame apologizes to his children

Isolation has wreaked havoc on the contestants of ‘I’m Famous Get me out of here!‘, specially in Alfredo Adamewho has gone from romantic scenes next to Magaly Chávez, to furious moments against Oskarín.

But in the last broadcast of the reality show, something unprecedented happened, when the former soap opera gallant broke down in tears in front of the cameras when he revealed that he missed his children with all his heart.

“I was always a family man who wanted a family and unfortunately they destroyed it for me and then I took it upon myself to finish destroying it and every night I remember them (of their children,” he acknowledged nostalgically. Alfredo Adame.

After this, Alfredo Adame He pointed out that he hoped that his children were watching the program in which he is participating, since he still hopes to repair the bond he had with them.

Despite the fact that he assured that he did not like to be seen crying, tears began to emerge from the eyes of the former politician, who could not hide his true feelings before the cameras of ‘I’m Famous Get me out of here!‘.

“I apologize. If you think I judged you or anything, well, I would ask you to give us a hug, give us a kiss and end this problem or this matter that does no one any good,” he said between tears Alfredo Adame.

To finish the message to your children, Alfredo Adame He assured them that he loved them and needed them, for which he reiterated his interest in getting closer to them and making amends for the mistakes of the past.

