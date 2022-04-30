“I trained Zidane and Modric but the best…”

Just as Lionel Messi is the best 10 Pep Guardiola has encountered in his entire coaching career, Carlo Ancelotti has identified the most notable midfielder/forward he has worked with throughout his illustrious coaching career.

And although the decision was difficult to make, as he had the opportunity to coach legends such as Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane, the current Real Madrid manager chose the eternal Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite.

The last argument used by Carlo is that during the time he worked with him, Kaka was the most effective for his team (AC Milan). He had Zizou at a club (Juventus) where the Italian tactician didn’t have great success and Dinho who he found when his best version was past.

“As number 10, there are two players: Zidane and Kaka. For efficiency, I think it’s Kaka. For quality and ability, it’s Zidane. So Kaká as 10 (in his dream midfield)”said Ancelotti, in a dynamic (2020) with BT Sport in which he was asked to highlight the four best midfielders he had shared a midfield with until that time.

Kaka won the Serie A, Italian Super Cup, UEFA Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

With the Real Madrid coach, he lived the whole process by which he went from the status of a promising player to that of Ballon d’Or. So, given that, the answer is perfectly understandable.