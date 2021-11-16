I tried it and for me it is the top

I couldn’t wait to tell you about it, excited more than ever to have it on my wrist, but at the same time I wanted to try it for good in every daily condition just like I did with its predecessor and so here we are today. I’m finally ready to talk to you about Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, which for a few weeks has been my new watch in place of the Amazfit GTR 2 that I told you about, with enormous satisfaction, last year.

I have it on my wrist every day for a few weeks for almost 24 hours a day, even under long and hot showers, except for the hours I am in the gym because practicing calisthenics I’m afraid it may take a few good blows and bruise, scratch or, worse, break; it is about subtracting, more or less, about ten hours a week, nothing more, and the rest of the time it is always on my wrist, on any occasion.

I said it and I did it then: I replaced Amazfit GTR 2 only with the next model and also reluctantly because I was fond of it, but I must admit that, despite being satisfied, the upgrade is noticeable and I am even more satisfied with have on the wrist Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. It is one of those very successful products and that manages to put together a mix of the right things that make it very satisfying.

It is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, especially in brown leather

The previous model was beautiful, but Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, especially in the coloring brown leather, is on another level. It is elegant and luxurious from any point of view you look at it and is suitable for any type of occasion thanks to its classic watch style design. Obviously it has all the necessary certifications to resist water, dust and shocks and is built, as per Amazfit tradition, impeccably, with the aluminum case, a beautiful glass on the display and the eco-leather strap.

And precisely with regard to the strap I must underline one thing: it is the first, among all those of smartwatches, smartbands and watches that I have had in my 32 years of life, not to cause me the slightest discomfort on my wrist and skin and for me it was a very pleasant surprise to discover for the first time that you can wear a device without having annoying irritation, itching, redness and abnormal sweat; and no less important is that after a few weeks the strap is still as good as new, unlike the rubber ones which immediately show signs of wear. Let’s not forget, because it is important, that it is still discreet, even if it stands out, of the right size and light, so much so that it disappears from thoughts after a few hours on the wrist.

It makes a difference in everyday life

As you may have understood, the setting is in the style of that of the predecessor and this is evident here more than in the other aspects. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro takes what its predecessor offers and improves it profoundly and adds some features that make it functional and complete at the highest level. This is evident already from the larger, more defined and brighter AMOLED display and in general of higher quality, but also from the fluidity and reactivity with which the touchscreen and the system respond when giving commands with touches, thanks to the new operating system. ZeppOS, which is light, visually beautiful and snappy.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro therefore maintains all the peculiar characteristics of the previous model, such as microphone, Alexa, speaker, brightness sensor, music storage and company, deeply improving them and adding others in step with the times, such as the rotating button to scroll between the system menu, the thermometer to measure the skin temperature, the calendar with events and various others that are really convenient in everyday use to simplify life.

Obviously it has all the very long list of the usual smartwatch functions and allows you to track sleep, heartbeats, stress, blood oxygen, steps, distance (also via A-GPS) and various other things in detail. , as well as reading notifications, talking on the phone and so on; and I must say, to my enormous amazement, that it is even more precise than the previous model and indeed, again to my enormous amazement, it is extremely accurate in measuring any type of parameter, especially oxygen in the blood, heartbeats, sleep and the steps.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro never misses a beat, ever, also because it is very stable and reliable, and is also able to automatically recognize the types of workouts, so as to offer you independently to record the sessions (this thing works perfectly, unlike than many other competing products). I really don’t know what defects to find, also because, for the first time for Amazfit products, here there are a lot of beautiful watchfaces, even customizable ones, and above all there is a store from which you can download and install small but functional applications to your liking.

Not a small thing, not always obvious, the smartphone application is beautiful, fast, stable and works really well, so as to be pleasant to use. Clearly it is equipped with Bluetooth and all the necessary sensors and the only criticism I would like to address to it is concerning the absence of NFC since we are in 2021 and now digital payments are very common and I do not understand why not to add it (ah , there is also Wi-Fi, but it is disabled in Europe as soon as you configure it because it is a feature intended only for China). Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is therefore also a perfect life partner, even more so than its predecessor.

And autonomy is always top

It will be ZeppOS, it will be the 450 mAh battery or it will be something else, the fact is that Amazfit GTR 3 Pro lasts a long time. It is recharged via a magnetic base in about 2 hours and is capable of staying alive even for a fortnight of normal use, let’s say medium intensity, with all the measurements active, some notifications, some display switching on and some short workouts. And this is an incredible achievement for a smartwatch. The autonomy drops drastically, obviously, if you increase the frequency of the measurements, if you increase the brightness, if you increase the number of training, perhaps with the use of the A-GPS and, above all, if you activate thealways-on-display (which is customizable): in this case you can expect an autonomy ranging from 4-5 to 7-8 days at most, it always depends on a few factors. The autonomy in any case is high and allows you to have no headaches, limitations and having to live constantly with the anxiety of the charger attached.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro passed with flying colors

I say? But yes, I say it, again: <<I won’t take it off anymore, if not to make room for the next model >>. Seriously, that’s it. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a real life companion for everyday chores and is able to simplify and help in various daily aspects, thanks to its many functions, the reliability and speed of the system, the great autonomy and above all to his being always ready, concrete and precise. It is a smartwatch that is serious about the smartwatch and that is not the usual toy to have on the wrist to be cool, especially if we consider its selling price because it is cheap and fully justified. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the perfect smartwatch for those looking for a watch capable of giving something more and more intelligent in everyday situations and is available for purchase on the Amazfit official store, on Amazon and other stores at the price of 199.90 EUR. Ah, this is the opinion, a review if you like, of those who use it every day as their personal product and therefore with a concrete, real point of view: it is not something occasional or a shopping list with a list of numbers, for those there are the official website and other various pages.

