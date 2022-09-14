I Tried Kim Kardashian’s Skims Swimsuits – It Looks So Cheap, It’s a Brief Waiting to Happen

SKIMS has been thrilling fashionistas around the world with viral pieces, but one influencer was unimpressed.

Florida-based fashion pro Eunyke Regalo tried on Kim Kardashian’s Skims swimsuits at the request of her followers and shared her honest review.

4

She first tried on the bright pink Micro Cording V crop top with a pair of distressed jeans.

“The color is really cute,” she said. “I think that’s what I like the most about it. »

“But it’s really nothing special,” she added.

She complained that the expensive bathing suits seemed too cheap for her liking.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s $4.90,” she said of the $46 bikini top.

She decided to return the bikini top, stating that it was not a practical piece for her wardrobe.

“I don’t think I’m going to keep it because it’s just a pinch waiting,” Regalo said.

However, she tried the bikini top again by restyling the strap and wearing it with another pair of bottoms – a pair of chic leather pants.

“I think you could dress this up and make it cute,” she stated, checking herself.

However, the outfit change wasn’t enough to change her mind about the top.

“There you go, nothing special,” she groaned, looking down at her ensemble with a disappointing look.

She contacted Skims to rectify the issue, but had yet to receive a response.

“I actually emailed Skims,” she said. “I asked them for a price adjustment. »

“I’m just waiting to see what they’re going to say,” she added.

4