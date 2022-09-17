Entertainment

I Tried Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Lower Ab Exercises And There Are Parts That Almost Killed Me

A fashion, beauty and lifestyle expert has revealed her legs are “killing her” after attempting a Kardashian-approved workout in her own living room.

TikTok’s Edith Mair tried out three different lower abs workouts recommended by Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh that are sure to make gym-goers ache.

Edith Mair struggled with Poosh's lower abs routine

Sharing a video of her doing 20 reps for each exercise over three sets, Mair captioned her excerpt: “It was HARD. »

Starting with leg circles, she then performed butterfly kicks followed by bicycle crunches.

After completing both of these exercises effortlessly, her next exercise was seated V crunches on a bench.

Mair didn’t have a bench, so she improvised and used her circular sectional sofa.

“These killed me,” she captioned.

People in the comments section recounted his post-workout struggle.

One person wrote: “I felt the burn just looking at this. »

Another person said, “It looks so easy on camera but I know how you feel. »

Mair replied, “Omg you that was so hard hahah! »

Although Mair said the workout was tough, she completed it effortlessly.

“You are beautiful,” said a TikTok user.

