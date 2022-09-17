I Tried Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Lower Ab Exercises And There Are Parts That Almost Killed Me
A fashion, beauty and lifestyle expert has revealed her legs are “killing her” after attempting a Kardashian-approved workout in her own living room.
TikTok’s Edith Mair tried out three different lower abs workouts recommended by Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh that are sure to make gym-goers ache.
Sharing a video of her doing 20 reps for each exercise over three sets, Mair captioned her excerpt: “It was HARD. »
Starting with leg circles, she then performed butterfly kicks followed by bicycle crunches.
After completing both of these exercises effortlessly, her next exercise was seated V crunches on a bench.
Mair didn’t have a bench, so she improvised and used her circular sectional sofa.
“These killed me,” she captioned.
People in the comments section recounted his post-workout struggle.
One person wrote: “I felt the burn just looking at this. »
Another person said, “It looks so easy on camera but I know how you feel. »
Mair replied, “Omg you that was so hard hahah! »
Although Mair said the workout was tough, she completed it effortlessly.
“You are beautiful,” said a TikTok user.
