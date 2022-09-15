I tried on the Kim Kardashian Skims bodysuit – I expected a perfect fit but the reality was much worse

THIS TikToker had tried on the viral SKIMS bodysuit but had to change quickly after the skin-tight garment cut off her circulation, according to the fashionista.

A fashion expert on TikTok who goes by @sassyselenaa tried on a pair of Kim Kardashian SKIMS that took her breath away, but it’s not what you think.

2

Sassy, ​​as she is called on the app, had some apprehensions about the product.

“I’m so skeptical; also so excited,” she said before trying on the shapewear.

Once she put the SKIMS under her tight dress, she was unimpressed.

“Honestly, I don’t see a difference, yo. I don’t see it,” Sassy said.

Her indifferent attitude quickly changed after the shapewear started to feel too tight on her body.

“I can’t breathe,” exclaimed Sassy. “It’s too tight”

She said in the video, “It’s… cutting off my circulation bro. »

Sassy’s SKIMS were size XXS, but they hugged her 95-pound body.

In the comments section, she said, “The fact that the little extra is too small for me is beyond me!!

“I thought these were meant to be stretchy. »

She asked her viewers, “What do you think? Do you see a difference? »

One commenter wrote: “That’s because you don’t need it! which many commentators agreed with.

Some commenters thought the SKIMS didn’t do anything for her or that she looked better without them.

“Honestly you look better natural lmao,” added another.

One average sized mum had the opposite reaction to SKIMS.

She got a size small/medium bodysuit and TikTok users told her to size down because she felt her jeans were still too tight around her.

One commenter said: “I think you could have gone down a size! If I struggle with the bodysuit to put on you will get incredible results lmao. »