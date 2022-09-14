Entertainment

I tried on the viral Kim Kardashian SKIMS bodycon dress for the first time – the fit was not at all what I expected

THIS TikToker fashion tried on the famous SKIMS bodycon dress and was shocked to see it on her athletic little body.

In a segment on TikTok titled: “Is it cute or is it just Kim Kardashian? Emma Lev tried on Kim Kardashian’s multi-million dollar brand ‘it’ bodycon dress.

Emma Lev tried on a SKIMS bodycon dress in heather gray

She wasn't impressed with the dress saying

She found the heather gray dress at Nordstrom, but once she got to the locker room, she was stunned.

“Bodycon dresses scare me because I’m petite, petite and like sports and I don’t feel like they’re flattering me,” Emma said as she put on the dress.

She put her hand over her mouth in shock when she looked down at the dress on her body.

Emma didn’t like how revealing the dress was.

I took a trip to Kim Kardashian's Skims but was not impressed with some items

I'm a size 18 and tried on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS bodysuit...here's how it went

“You can see every nook and cranny, like I’ve eaten a lot today, and I just didn’t feel protected. I didn’t feel safe,” Emma said.

She added: “The fact that you could see my knee bones was quite scary. »

Among her many criticisms, she thought the dress was too long.

“Why is it so long? Who ? No,” she said.

At the end of the video, Emma decided she only looked cute because Kim Kardashian was wearing her.

“I don’t think I’ve ever put on a more ill-fitting, unflattering dress,” she said.

“You can literally see every bump. No. Just Kim Kardashian. »

Although this transport was a failure, other TikTokers tested dupes for SKIMS and were pleasantly surprised by the results.

SNEAKY SKIMS DUPES

A TikToker tried on the ReoRia Women’s Sexy Sleeveless Racerback Tank Top ($25.99) from Amazon.

This find is a dupe of the Skims Fits Everybody High-Neck Bodysuit ($58).

“It really does look exactly like Skims’,” she exclaimed.

“You could literally get two in two different colors for the price of an original Skims,” ​​she concluded.

Another user tried a Shein dupe.

She tried a dupe for the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress ($78).

She described the dupe she found, the SHEIN SXY Solid Bodycon Cami Dress ($13), as having stretchy cotton fabric.

She said: “This dress is really beautiful. It’s not rib knit, but it’s still very nice against the skin, which I really like. It also has adjustable straps.

“They are not as nice as Skims but they are nice. The material is really nice on the skin.

“It’s also one of those that will hug your body, and really love you bending and shaping. »

