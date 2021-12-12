“I tried. Thanks Udine »- Corriere.it

from Monica Colombo

The just exonerated coach buys a page on the Messaggero Venero to greet the Friulian people with the measure that has always distinguished him: «Besides winning, it is also important how you behave with the shirt. I tried, sometimes I succeeded, sometimes I didn’t. But I tried “

That Luca Gotti did not embody the stereotype of the cynical coach, focused on himself and spiteful if his talents are not recognized, was already understood at the dawn of his adventure on the Udinese bench. When in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s former collaborator was called to lead the Friulians after the exoneration of Igor Tudor of which he was the deputy, the response was surprising: «Udinese is a great club and I want to stay here, but the the role I would like is that of the second. I don’t intend to take the lead role, I don’t care. Money is not my priority. ” Words that aroused curiosity among insiders accustomed to crossing coaches mostly with hypertrophic ego. Weeks went by before moving on to the “second thoughts?” Not even for a dream », to accept the confirmation proposed by the Pozzo family.

This week Gotti’s experience in Friuli ended: after Udinese had collected only one success against Sassuolo in the last thirteen matches, the coach from Rovigo was replaced ad interim by deputy Gabriele Cioffi (awaiting the hiring a more experienced profile). So on the day in which his former team is called to take the field against leaders Milan, what does Gotti do? Buy a page of the Veneto messenger to greet the people of Friuli. With a tone that is not very emphatic. “As is well known, I am not a person who loves clamor or sensational things, but in recent days I have received such an impressive number of certificates of esteem and affection that they suggested that I write these lines” is the opening words of the letter. “Udinese is not the football team of the city of Udine, Udinese is a passion throughout Friuli and for the Friulians around the world. A few years ago I was struck by the praise of the Friulian by Mauro Corona, to read, who among other things says: “The Friulian is like the tower of Pisa, it bends but does not collapse. It is difficult to bring down the Friulians. Wars, misery, earthquakes, floods, landslides, and punishing winters have tried us. No way, do not spread the Friulian. Physically he is vulnerable like everyone else, morally not. Morally speaking, Friulian is made of cast iron, and looks to the future with caution … ».

Then Gotti continues: «Precisely for this reason the Udinese shirt is loaded with symbolic meanings and values ​​that belong to these people and this territory, and must be worn and kept with this respect. All the more so in a time when we all tend to individualism and to shut ourselves up in our little solitary universes, the value of a link that unites is even greater. Football matches are won and lost, and we all know that winning is beautiful and important, but it is also important how you behave close to that shirt, with dedication to work, seriousness, composure, humility, respect, but also pride and stubbornness. I tried, sometimes I was successful and sometimes not, but I tried “. Even reluctantly, as he remembered earlier. Then the tribute to the people of Udine: “Thanks to all the people, all of them, who have brought their small or big contribution to make things better, or even just tried to do it, starting from the simplest and humblest, often distant from the spotlight, but very precious.A greeting to those who have become friends over the years, many in this splendid region, special people who have given me a piece of their heart, which I will carry everywhere within me. Mane diu, Mandi ». Standing ovation.