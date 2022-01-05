“I tried to convince my uncle Coppola to give me a role”

Nicolas Cage is the grandson of famed director Francis Ford Coppola, the actor revealed he was 25 when the 1990 film The Godfather – Part III was about to be shot and he begged his uncle for a part in the film. However, Cage made an offer that his uncle could refuse.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage was asked which movie he would like to play in. The actor explained that when his uncle Coppola was shooting The Godfather III, has pleaded with the director to include him in the project, saying: “I really think I should be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it would be a good idea if you chose me. I think I could play this part.”



Cage explained he was vying for the role that ultimately went to Andy Garcia (Vincent Corleone), the illegitimate son of Caan’s Sonny Corleone. This is a very embarrassing answer to your question because it involves the family. It just wouldn’t have happened. That’s a movie in which I didn’t act and where I really wanted to be“he concluded. Coppola previously revealed that in addition to Cage, Alec Baldwin, Tom Cruise, Billy Zane, Matt Dillon, Charlie Sheen and Val Kilmer were vying for the role of Vincent. If you haven’t already, read our review of Il Padrino 3.

Cage changed his name from Nicolas Kim Coppola to Nicolas Cage, partly inspired by Luke Cage of Marvel, in order to avoid getting roles just because he’s Francis’ nephew. We leave you with 5 curiosities about Nicolas Cage, the craziest actor in Hollywood.