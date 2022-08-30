I Tried To Eat Like Khloe Kardashian For A Day – She Eats 7 ‘Meals’ But They Weren’t Really Satisfying

KNOWN for her strict fitness regimen and brand of body-inclusive clothing, Khloe Kardashian’s diet may be different than you think.

Kardashian fan Naomi Leanage tried the 38-year-old celeb’s diet for a day, and the meals weren’t big enough.

Naomi has been known to try different celebrity diets, primarily the Kardashian sisters.

While Kylie’s diet may have included three hearty meals, Naomi doesn’t find the same for Khloe.

Naomi posted a YouTube video documenting a full day of her diet just like Khloe would.

She cooks seven meals based on the Showbiz CheatSheet article about Kardashian’s sister’s diet that helps her “stay in shape.”

Naomi’s morning starts with a protein shake.

Since Naomi didn’t have whey protein powder, she uses ground flax seeds instead.

She mixes flaxseeds with a tablespoon of almond butter and some mixed frozen fruit.

“Her second meal of the day, which is actually just a snack, but they called it a meal in the article, is a banana or an apple,” Naomi explains.

Fortunately, lunch is a chicken breast with vegetables: a real complete meal.

Naomi is sautéing broccoli, zucchini and red onion in a skillet.

“She also has a salad, rich in iron, like beets or spinach,” she explains.

Naomi chooses to go the spinach route and mixes the pairings with chopped strawberries, walnuts and grated parmesan.

Moving on to the next “meal,” Khloe typically eats a cup of cherry tomatoes with “exactly 12 almonds.”

“Khloe’s fifth meal is choc, more veggies,” Naomi continues.

This time the vegetable is raw celery.

Naomi skips Khloe’s signature egg which she eats alongside the celery.

For dinner, she has “oily fish”.

According to Naomi, Khloe usually chooses between “salmon, sea bass, black cod or arctic char.”

Naomi opts for the salmon.

She also prepares a side of leafy greens and cucumber slices.

“And finally, what is considered her seventh meal of the day is a fruit of her choice,” says Naomi.

It’s an orange.

Viewers saw Khloe’s daily food intake as less than the article describes.

“I feel like there are only 2 meals a day lol… the others are just a few fruits and vegetables,” one viewer noted, while another wrote, “If we all count snacks as a meal, I eat 12 meals a day. »