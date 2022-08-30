Entertainment

I Tried To Eat Like Khloe Kardashian For A Day – She Eats 7 ‘Meals’ But They Weren’t Really Satisfying

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 12 4 minutes read

KNOWN for her strict fitness regimen and brand of body-inclusive clothing, Khloe Kardashian’s diet may be different than you think.

Kardashian fan Naomi Leanage tried the 38-year-old celeb’s diet for a day, and the meals weren’t big enough.

The 38-year-old celebrity is said to eat seven

seven

Naomi has been known to try different celebrity diets, primarily the Kardashian sisters.

While Kylie’s diet may have included three hearty meals, Naomi doesn’t find the same for Khloe.

Naomi posted a YouTube video documenting a full day of her diet just like Khloe would.

She cooks seven meals based on the Showbiz CheatSheet article about Kardashian’s sister’s diet that helps her “stay in shape.”

Khloe overshadows ex Tristan with new post after the birth of their newborn son

Khloe's petite waist nearly drowns in baggy jeans as she looks stressed in video

Naomi’s morning starts with a protein shake.

Since Naomi didn’t have whey protein powder, she uses ground flax seeds instead.

She mixes flaxseeds with a tablespoon of almond butter and some mixed frozen fruit.

“Her second meal of the day, which is actually just a snack, but they called it a meal in the article, is a banana or an apple,” Naomi explains.

Fortunately, lunch is a chicken breast with vegetables: a real complete meal.

Naomi is sautéing broccoli, zucchini and red onion in a skillet.

“She also has a salad, rich in iron, like beets or spinach,” she explains.

Naomi chooses to go the spinach route and mixes the pairings with chopped strawberries, walnuts and grated parmesan.

Breakfast is a simple protein shake followed by a banana or an apple

seven

Lunch throws vegetables into the mix and adds an iron-rich salad

seven

Khloe only allows herself 12 almonds with a cup of tomatoes

seven

Moving on to the next “meal,” Khloe typically eats a cup of cherry tomatoes with “exactly 12 almonds.”

“Khloe’s fifth meal is choc, more veggies,” Naomi continues.

This time the vegetable is raw celery.

Naomi skips Khloe’s signature egg which she eats alongside the celery.

For dinner, she has “oily fish”.

And dinner must have a

seven

According to Naomi, Khloe usually chooses between “salmon, sea bass, black cod or arctic char.”

Naomi opts for the salmon.

She also prepares a side of leafy greens and cucumber slices.

“And finally, what is considered her seventh meal of the day is a fruit of her choice,” says Naomi.

It’s an orange.

Country star Luke Bell has died aged 32 as friends mourn news

Tried pumpkin spice menus including Starbucks - winner is no surprise

Viewers saw Khloe’s daily food intake as less than the article describes.

“I feel like there are only 2 meals a day lol… the others are just a few fruits and vegetables,” one viewer noted, while another wrote, “If we all count snacks as a meal, I eat 12 meals a day. »

Naomi feels like Khloe after the latest

seven

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 12 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Belinda, Pedro Sola, Christopher Uckermann and more artists will be critics in a new cooking reality show

10 mins ago

These are their best collaborations

21 mins ago

Naty Abascal has worn the most beautiful Zara dresses on the Valentino yacht

32 mins ago

Dolly Parton warned Miley Cyrus to be ‘careful’ and ‘careful’ with Liam Hemsworth

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button