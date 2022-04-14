I tried to sell my library online but got an offer of £4,000 for my wife instead

A WOMAN posed seductively in a picture of a bookcase her husband was selling – and he received a cheeky offer of £4,000 for her.

Jess Lewington, 33, jokingly lifted her leg and placed it on the Ikea case, which her husband Matt, 34, was whipping for £80.

A woman jokingly posed seductively in a photo of a bookcase her husband was whipping for £80, but he received a cheeky offer of £4,000 for her instead Credit: Kennedy News

Jess Lewington, 33, here with husband Matt, 34, Credit: Kennedy News

He took the photo and then asked her to step aside – before taking it again without her.

The furniture company boss then posted the two on Facebook, with the caption: “Can ship!!

“PS, my wife thinks this photo will help sell the unit! »

Several potential buyers then submitted cheeky offers for Jess, a postwoman from Swindon.

Matt added: “One guy offered £4,000.

She said: “I feel like Beyoncé. It just makes me laugh.

“We had no luck selling the library, but someone wants to come at 10 p.m. and take a look.

“I thought it was a bit of an odd time to look at a library, but we’ll see. »