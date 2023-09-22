“I turned around and punched her in the head”: Margot Robbie attacked a Marvel star in the $54 million film that earned the DC actress her first Oscar nod.

Margot Robbie is a versatile actress known for her remarkable talent and beauty. She rose to prominence through her portrayal of Harley Quinn The Wolf of Wall Street And Suicide Squad. Robbie’s career flourishes as she demonstrates a wide range of acting skills and a commitment to storytelling.

When Margot Robbie first embodied Harley Quinn in 2016 suicide squad, He portrayed this character quite boldly. However, his experience making the 2017 follow-up film I, Tonya, Proved to be an even bigger challenge.

Margot Robbie hit Sebastian Stan during filming

Margot Robbie plays Tonya Harding I, Tonya He received a lot of praise but also suffered losses. He required weekly MRI scans due to a herniated disc in his neck, and the boundary between his work and personal life became dangerously blurred at times.

Margot Robbie admitted in Grazia that during her intense portrayal of figure skater, Tonya Harding, she felt as if she “he lost his mind,” which also had an impact on his co-star Sebastian Stan.

Robbie told Grazia (via) Independent,

“I really thought we were these people and we were off the set, running down the street yelling at each other and with cameras running after us. I think I was screaming about needing to go to the hospital because my arm was broken. It wasn’t, but I was so caught up in the moment. And Sebastian said, ‘Margot, where are you going?’ “He went to pick me up as I was leaving the set and I turned and punched him in the head.”

Sebastian Stan played Jeff Gillooly, Tonya Harding’s ex-husband. Margot Robbie revealed that she is immersing herself in the dynamics of this.abusive relationship“It had a profound effect on him.

Margot Robbie almost quit acting after sudden attention

Margot Robbie considered quitting acting because “TerrifyingThe fame he experienced after his role The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie’s role as Jordan Belfort’s mistress-turned-wife in Martin Scorsese’s film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio catapulted Margot Robbie to global stardom at the age of 22. He shared this experience openly with Vanity Fair.

Robbie told Vanity Fair ,

“Something was happening in those early stages, and it was all terrible. I remember telling my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she looked at me with a very straight face, and said, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late now.’ “That’s when I realized this was the only way forward.”

However, his challenges did not end there. The invasion of privacy and constant stalking by the paparazzi raised concerns not only for her well-being but also for the safety of her loved ones.

