“I turned down 35 million dollars for a day of work” – Corriere.it

from Chiara Maffioletti

The actor revealed that he had said no to a mega-compensation offered by an airline because he was from a “questionable” country. Twins? My wife and I raise them

There are those who would be willing to lose a couple of hours of sleep or more to get just 35 euros in exchange. Not George Clooney: the actor confessed that in order not to lose a minute of sleep, he refused a compensation of 35 million dollars for a single day of work. Interviewed by the Guardian, Clooney explained: I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work on an airline commercial, but I spoke to Amal (Clooney, the human rights lawyer she married in 2014). ) and decided it wasn’t worth it. It was the company associated with a country that, although it is an ally, sometimes questionable, so I thought, “Well, if I miss a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it.”

Life as a parent The director of The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck, also explained how becoming famous when he was already big helped him keep his feet on the ground and avoid the wrong streets often frequented by parts of Hollywood: I was 33, 34 years when the ER (the reference to the cult series “ER”, which gave him fame) took off, so I was great, right ?. Today a dad of two children, twins, and talking about them revealed how he is not surrounded by an army of nannies and nannies: We do not, because it is so important for Amal to be involved. We have a nanny four days a week and the rest of the time it’s just us. And during the lockdown, we were the only ones left for a whole year. I felt like my mother in 1964, washing dishes and doing six loads of laundry a day.

Love for the wife Regarding his tendency to appear less and less in front of the camera, he explained: There aren’t that many great parts and I don’t have to act. My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, “We both love what we do. But we have to make sure we don’t make fun of ourselves ”. And speaking of his wife, he reiterated his esteem and his love: She is a truly impressive person. beautiful, intelligent, funny: we fell in love immediately and got married after six months. And now we’re having so much fun. And, even here, it is to be assumed that Clooney is not in the majority.