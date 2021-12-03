I turned down $ 35 million for a day’s work, George Clooney’s ethics

George Clooney’s ethics: “I rejected a commercial linked to a country that has questionable attitudes. If I have to lose a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it. “

George Clooney was interviewed by Hadley Freeman for the Guardian. A long interview, lasting about fifteen thousand characters, to present his film “The Tender Bar“, based on the novel by JR Moehringer, which came to us with the title “The bar of great hopes”, which illuminated Andre Agassi and then led to another great success, “Open”. “The Tender Bar” is the second film that George Clooney directs without starring. In his place is a magnetic Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and Lily Rabe complete the cast. In the film there is also the latest interpretation of Sondra James. It opens in theaters on December 17 and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

Rejection of $ 35 million for ethical reasons

The interview takes stock of George Clooney’s earnings: come on 20 million dollars received in 20 years to be the face of Nespresso at the Casamigos tequila, which he founded and then sold four years ago for a total value of one billion dollars. When the reporter asks him: “Do you ever think, ‘You know what? I have enough money now.'” He reveals:

Well … yes. I was recently offered $ 35 million for a day’s work. It was an airline commercial. I talked to Amal (Clooney / Alamuddin, the humanitarian lawyer she married in 2014, ed) about it and we decided it wasn’t worth it. It was associated with a country that, although an ally, sometimes makes questionable choices, so I thought, “Well, if I have to miss a minute of sleep, then it’s not worth it.”

A completely different scale of values ​​from the rest of the world, so much so that the journalist herself comments: “Personally, I’d lose a minute of sleep for even just ten dollars, but Clooney operates on a different scale from the rest.”

George Clooney appeals to the press: “Stop publishing photos of our children”

The Tender Bar, the new film by George Clooney

A career on the roof of the world for almost 30 years without any slip, as happened instead to the protagonist of his film Well Affleck. How does Clooney explain it?

I was 33, 34 when ER took off. I was already older, right? I’ve always been lucky enough to realize how little being famous has to do with me.

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR Moehringer, the popular Pulitzer-winning New York Times reporter. An exciting coming-of-age story that excites just by watching the trailer.