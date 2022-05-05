“I understand the whistles to Messi because there are people who don’t…”

Obviously, the image of all the Paris Saint Germain supporters whistling Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes will go down in history. A month after that moment, repercussions and opinions continue to surface and one of the harshest is the one Claudio Borghi has just made.

The former Argentine footballer was very harsh with Paris Saint Germain supporters for whistling Messi: “I thought Messi was going to go to a country with a bigger footballing tradition. I saw him in England and at PSG the biggest obligation he had. was to win the Champions League and that is not done with money alone.

It’s so difficult to know how Messi thinks, because they are such special and atypical guys that sometimes you don’t have the possibility to put yourself in their shoes, because our lives are totally different from theirs.

Along the same lines, Borghi added: “I understand the whistle against Messi, because there are a lot of people who don’t know football and believe that the whistle is an expression of a bad performance, but they don’t even understand what the guy wants to do.

Everything that is not understood is criticized, I think the French do not stand out for having had a career in important world football, they have had good players: Zidane, Platini, they have been world champions, but normally these are teams that have no tradition”.

Far from stopping, Borghi continued to analyze the position of PSG supporters: “There’s nothing better than criticizing a good one, when I don’t understand it and it feels important to criticize someone important.”

There are a lot of people who go out on the pitch to whistle and protest and insult and then day by day they realize that the person who whistled is out of this world, and very far from understanding and doing what the player does”.

Finally, El Bichi remarked: “Messi is a totally atypical guy for what a football star is. He is calm, we never see him in difficulty. He is not like many great players who, after gaining a little notoriety, get in the noises than in the silences”.