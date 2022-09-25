Gucci, gucci; prada, prada It is what the kids of half the world want, rich and poor. A bag, a cap, even if it’s one of those fanny packs that looks like a wallet with a belt. Yes, they succeeded: The big fashion brands crossed class boundaries and permeated the entire society. They made people want to buy them regardless of their poverty, have something of theirs, smell it and wear it, make songs with them, even rappers change their name and adopt their brand name.

That is striking: that those who handle the discourse of resistance against power, against politicians, against big companies… melt with gustirrinín when luxury companies arrive. Let’s leave aside the world of trap, which is probably the one doing the most right now to publicize these names with Italian resonances (and something from Bercia, in the case of Prada) and let’s focus on the ‘intelligentsia’. In this last case, the proximity between the world of fashion and art is repeated, in how a fragrance of 100 bucks is intimately connected with the Victory of Samothrace. In the relationship between sunglasses and the Florence Duomo.

The reality, once again, is much more shabby. Take, for example, the latest Gucci campaign. Mannequins appear wearing the brand’s outfits amid reproductions of scenes from Kubrick movies. All very beautiful, very stylized, very recognizable. And this last word is crucial: there is a ‘meme’ that is repeated a lot, that of Captain America that drops: “Hey, I understood that reference.” Of course, sweetheart, they do it so you understand, they’re not going to put on phrases from ‘The Magic Mountain’ or with any Dreyer movie that only connects with four ‘mataos’. They want you to feel smart, cultured, on top of the world. That you look at an ad with Alex from ‘A Clockwork Orange’ driving his very cool Moloko convertible and say: “That’s cool.” Obviously, honey: they’re not going to give you a few paragraphs of Spinoza’s ‘Ethics’. The old ‘high culture’ is now little more than a disease, a passing nonsense that will be taken away by buying this thing that we put here in front of you, very clearly.

Then there is the veneer. Emma Watson, actress and environmentalist – as she defines herself – is the face for this season of Prada. A brand that uses mica in its beauty products, a mineral that is a friend of quartz and feldspar that is used to provide shine in cosmetics and whose extraction –extremely polluting– involves children who end up with destroyed lungs because of its dust . Nothing happens. You can buy their moves and feel good. You will see.