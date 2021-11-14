I undress to support the children, I will open an account on OnlyFans

“I strip naked to support the children and I’m thinking of throwing a profile on OnlyFans“. This is what Ulrika Jonsson, 54, a well-known Swedish-British TV presenter and model, confessed during the last episode of Kate Thornton’s “White Wine Question Time” podcast. Giampaolo Scacchi reports it.

Ulrika Jonsson and the relationship with her children

Ulrika, who after a very alcoholic evening has conquered the headlines, in a series of posts on social media has revealed everything with pride in a series of posts on social media.

But the four children, Cameron, 27, Bo, 21, Martha, 17 and Malcom, 13, aren’t always happy with his choices.

Ulrika Jonsson: “That’s why I want to open an account on OnlyFans”

To host Kate Thornton. of the 18+ adult network, said: “I’m thinking of opening an Only Fans account just to piss them off.” To my children I say: “I undress so you have to eat! ‘”

“They are ashamed but they have to recognize that this is what I do and they still like the benefits that come with it.”

“They must therefore be silent!” The eldest daughter Bo is the most encouraging of the four and according to Ulrika “she is actually quite supportive.” “She says she is very proud of me. I don’t know if it’s true but it’s nice to hear it ”.

The likes of Kerry Katona and former Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn also post content on the 18+ site.