“I used homophobic terms until my daughter scolded me”

The actor apologized and released a statement declaring himself a supporter of the LGBTQ community


In short, all a misunderstanding. During the interview Damon actually just told an episode that happened a few months ago without thinking about how his words might have been interpreted. The actor admitted to having used the term, which in Italian is equivalent to “fr … o”, since he was little, without any negative intentionality.

But when during a family dinner with his four daughters Matt used that word again jokingly, one of them “got so angry that she got up and shut herself in her room”, where she wrote him a treatise on “how words often can. be dangerous “.
Treatise that he read and shared, as he told in the interview: “I withdraw the insult. I understand”, he would have said.

The story, however, had the opposite effect on many of his fans, who accused him of homophobia. To the point that the star had to rely on to an apology statement in which he clearly explains his thoughts about it, confessing that he had always supported the thought of his daughter and was proud of it: “Not only did I agree with her, but I was enthusiastic about her passion, her values ​​and her desire for social justice”. But not only. Damon also wanted to emphasize his support to the LGBTQ community: “And since outright hostility against the LGBTQ + community is not yet rare, I understand why my statement has led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as possible, I am with the Lgbtq + community ”.


