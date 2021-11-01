“I used to visit them every two weeks”

Has left her 2 children at home alone withthe corpse of his dead brother only 8 years old, now mom has tried to justify himself. Gloria Y. Williams, 35, was arrested for the murder of her 8-year-old son along with her partner, Brian W. Coulter. The man is accused of murder, while the woman of wrongful death, tampering with evidence and lack of adequate supervision precisely because she would have done nothing to protect her children.

The story came to light after the report of the eldest son who told the authorities that he had been living alone for weeks at home with his brothers, one of whom died and in an advanced state of decomposition. The mother, however, tried to defend herself from the accusations by saying that, although she had moved with her partner to another house close to the one where the children were, she visited them every two weeks to see if they were okay.

The woman said she did not know that her son was dead. But from the first analyzes on the corpse it emerged that the child was the victim of domestic violence and suffered several bruises, some of which were fatal. The story that shocked Texas bounced around all the newspapers that even came to interview the woman. Gloria said she was extraneous to the facts to the KHOU broadcaster, affiliated with CNN, in an exclusive interview directly from the prison: “I went to check them every two weeks”, she declared trying to justify herself and then adding that she had always been in the dark of everything.

Last updated: Saturday 30 October 2021, 13:47



