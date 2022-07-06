“I walked like crazy for three days”: Andrés García revealed that he suffered from false medicine and confirmed that he has cirrhosis

(Photo: screenshot / YouTube Andrés García)

Andres Garcia worried his audience on the night of this Tuesday, July 5, as the veteran actor shared in one of his usual YouTube videos that He suffered a fall that left him with a serious injury. in the head.

Visibly impaired and from a stretcher, the 81-year-old actor commented that he fell because he felt disoriented, and after that his wife Margarita gave him help and sought medical help, resulting in a suture to the skull.

In the video titled “The end of the last legend of Mexican cinema is drawing near”the actor was honest with his audience and expressed that “with certainty” he feels that he is about to die, comments that have sparked public dismay.

After that, on the morning of this Wednesday 6, the protagonist of Peter Navajas accepted the call from journalist Maxine Woodsideto whom he revealed details of his suffering.

“Now it turns out I have cirrhosisnow I drink lemon water, but bring the thong, ”he joked with the communicator, and then in a serious tone delved into his state of health.

“This is a catastrophe, I am confused, If it hadn’t been for Margarita, I don’t know what I would have done. I actually want to tell you something, I had not realized what a good type of woman I had”, he was honest about the woman who helped him, despite the fact that they do not live together and their relationship is not entirely cordial.

The veteran film and soap opera actor narrated how he came to suffer the fall, this after having ingested a psychiatric medication whose authenticity is in doubt. The effect of the medicine made him “run like crazy” until his wife was able to “rescue” him.

“Yesterday was a terrible thing because it turns out that they gave me some pills, I don’t know if they made a mistake at the pharmacy or the person who brought it to me, that they were not what they should be, they were supposed to be Rivotril, which are to calm you down or to sleep, but It turns out that they came in a little cardboard, like the fake medicines they make in Tepito,” revealed the actor who has lived in Acapulco for some time.

García compared the presentation of the medicine he took with a euthentic one and revealed that the effect it caused made him fall into a euphoric state.

“Then Margarita brought me a real Rivotril and it’s a different color, a different size, everything. The point is that I was crazy for three daysWithout knowing what I was doing, I insulted everyone, poor Margarita too, a disaster and I don’t remember, “he added.

The episode was such that the actor from The body of desire He traveled at high speed the Costera Miguel Alemán, in the port of Guerrero where he lives.

“How is it that even the Coastal policemen, I ride in a jeep which is very recognizable, and they told me yesterday, when I began to have an idea of ​​where I was, and they told me ‘Are you feeling better, Don Andrés?because it takes two days like crazy, Coastal up and Coastal down‘ and I don’t remember until later… I drove like crazy from the Princess (hotel) to Caleta, that pill blew up my brain apart from the cirrhosis”

