“I want a family with you”: Britney Spears congratulates her fiancé with a tender message

Britney Spears He has always been in the public eye, despite the fact that he has not released music for several years, and after the confrontations against his family for his legal guardianship, the singer has found support and love on her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

By the way, the singer has shown the great affection you feel for your partner through various photographs with him or dedicated to him, for example, his most recent publication on the occasion of his birthday.

Britney Spears shared a photo with her fiancé Sam Asghari with the sea and a beautiful sunset in the background, because apparently the couple decided to celebrate his birthday on the beach.

To accompany the image, the interpreter of “Toxic”wrote a small but very meaningful and sweet message: “Happy birthday to my fiancé… I love you very much. I want a family with you, I want everything with you“. To which the model replied: “Millions of things to be desired. I only have one wish.”

Britney Spears with Sam Asghari.

Who is Britney Spears’ fiancé?

Britney Spears surprised in mid-September 2021 when she showed off her large and dazzling engagement ring that she received from her now-fiancé, Sam Asghari, with whom he has been in a relationship for almost six years.

Sam Asghari is 27 years old.is a model, personal trainer and also an actor, with him, Britney Spears has maintained her longest and most stable relationshipeven more than the one she had with Kevin Federline, the father of her children.