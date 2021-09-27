News

‘I want a Snyder Cut too’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It was clear from the first moment that the Snyder Cut issue would have been a school: since the release of the revised and corrected version of Justice League, more than one director has made the proposal to reserve the same treatment for one of their works. Alan Taylor, director of Thor: The Dark World.

While Zachary Levi raises the controversy about his playing time in Thor: The Dark World, in fact, Taylor is keen to remember how much his ideas for the second film on the God of Thunder were quite different from the result then obtained, according to him, due to the taxes on production during assembly.

For me the whole process was not fun. I was focused on making a certain type of film. Then, during the editing, it was decided to change a lot of things. There were things to change to make them fit with other things. My regret is that that film was released with all those changes, without my being able to shape it. I mean, of course I shot everything that you see in the movie, but we set it up to make a certain type of movie come out, but then in post-production they were changed some very important steps“Taylor explained.

Loading...
Advertisements

The director then continued, quoting his colleague at DC altitude: “I cheered for Zack when he did this thing, I thought, ‘Will he be able to get it done? It’s crazy … ‘I think every director wants that. I’d like to. I mean, can you imagine it? But I don’t think I’ll ever get that call“.

What do you think? You’d love to see a Taylor Cut from the second stand-alone on the character’s Chris Hemsworth? Let us know in the comments! Here, to find out more, we leave you our review of Thor: The Dark World.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

467
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
430
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
291
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
283
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
283
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
279
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
278
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
271
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
186
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top