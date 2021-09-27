‘I want a Snyder Cut too’

It was clear from the first moment that the Snyder Cut issue would have been a school: since the release of the revised and corrected version of Justice League, more than one director has made the proposal to reserve the same treatment for one of their works. Alan Taylor, director of Thor: The Dark World.

While Zachary Levi raises the controversy about his playing time in Thor: The Dark World, in fact, Taylor is keen to remember how much his ideas for the second film on the God of Thunder were quite different from the result then obtained, according to him, due to the taxes on production during assembly.

“For me the whole process was not fun. I was focused on making a certain type of film. Then, during the editing, it was decided to change a lot of things. There were things to change to make them fit with other things. My regret is that that film was released with all those changes, without my being able to shape it. I mean, of course I shot everything that you see in the movie, but we set it up to make a certain type of movie come out, but then in post-production they were changed some very important steps“Taylor explained.

Loading... Advertisements

The director then continued, quoting his colleague at DC altitude: “I cheered for Zack when he did this thing, I thought, ‘Will he be able to get it done? It’s crazy … ‘I think every director wants that. I’d like to. I mean, can you imagine it? But I don’t think I’ll ever get that call“.

What do you think? You’d love to see a Taylor Cut from the second stand-alone on the character’s Chris Hemsworth? Let us know in the comments! Here, to find out more, we leave you our review of Thor: The Dark World.