“I want a younger man”: tips to ignore age stigmas on Tinder



Over the past year, 45.8% of female Tinder members globally have hooked up with a man younger than themselves.



Meanwhile, mentions of “younger man” in Tinder member bios increased 70% in 2022



Making our profile something fun and easy to read is one of the tips to find our better half on dating apps

Age is just a number. And pretty much irrelevant, at least for dating apps. To give just one example, between May and June 2022, 45.8% of female members of Tinder around the world has connected with a younger man than them.

Love (with someone younger) is in the air

There are many who are looking for a younger partner and join the long list of celebrities who already have one, such as Olivia Wilde, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears or the Spanish Elsa Pataky or Belén Rueda, among other. The truth is that mentions of “younger man” in the bios of Tinder members have increased 70% globally in the last year. For its part, mentions of “older girl” they also grew: 35% over the last year.

If you want to take a walk through these applications and check in person whether the age thing works or not, these are the tips you should keep in mindaccording to Tinder experts.

Update bio

You have to make sure you keep the up-to-date information. A fun fact is that Tinder members now update their bios almost three times more often than before the pandemic. In this way they ensure that all members know the profiles well and know if what they are looking for really fits each bio.

Rule 3/5/11

Make your profile something fun and easy to read. And above all, with substance. Add at least three passions or interests, five photos, and include minimum eleven words In your biography. It’s the perfect way to give the other person a boost to start the conversation.

Keep your options open

Tinder members reveal that when they go out with someone they are willing to accept differencesmaintain their own independence and learn something new of your partner.

In the first moments, the concept of ‘commitment’ is outside of the relationship, so don’t miss out on meeting other people you think you might be in a relationship with.

be true to yourself

Sometimes we find someone we like, but does not fit in our type. The secret is in the balance: keep an open mind when you find people who are out of our prototype, but do not stop being faithful to yourself. If your intuition tells you that you should not start any relationship with that person, do not do it.

digital first